The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has sympathized victims of Odawna market fire disaster.

She was at the market to comfort the traders and residents of the area and to ascertain the extent of damage the fire had caused.

About 400 stalls were burnt after fire engulfed Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah interchange.

The fire, according to eyewitnesses started at about 1:am Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Taking to her Facebook Page, Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed her empathy with traders whose wares and stalls were lost to ravaging fire at dawn.

She wrote; I was at the Odawna market this morning to express my empathy and solidarity with our hardworking entrepreneurs and traders whose wares and stalls were lost to ravaging fire at dawn. Listening to their harrowing stories and seeing at first-hand the full extent of damage made for a sad experience, but in all, we are grateful to God that no lives were lost. I hope we shall all be there for our compatriots to assist with the restoration and rehabilitation process.