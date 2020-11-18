Some traders at Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange are counting their losses after fire gutted the market Wednesday dawn.

The traders, who mostly are into the business of selling sachet water, shoes, clothes, drinks among others, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Wednesday, averred they received reports of the fire outbreak at the market while at home and subsequently rushed to the market only to find their shops burnt to the ground.

A trader, who reluctantly disclosed her losses to the Adom FM Dwaso Nsem team, noted she had invested a little over GH¢ 15,000.00 into the shop.

“I was home when I heard the market had caught fire. So I immediately rushed to the market to meet my shop badly burnt. My shop, which has about five fridges and hundreds of sachet water bags in it, has been burnt to the ground. Now I don’t even know what to do. I am doomed. Government should come to our aid else we wouldn’t know what to do,” she stated with tears flowing.

Another trader, who only gave his name as Thomas, said he sells shoes and his shop full of shoes and slippers has also been burnt to the ground.

He also noted that he has lost about G¢H 5,000.00.

Sharing what he suspects may have triggered the inferno, Thomas said the market has no open spaces for people to even freely and effortlessly pass through the market and believes the lack of open spaces in the market aided the spread of the fire in the market.

Traders at the Odawna market, who were wailing as a result of their losses, called on the government to intervene and help them recover their losses.

