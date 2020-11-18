Rare photos of Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, have popped up online and many Ghanaians have fallen in love with them.

The former First Lady turned 72 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The photos currently making waves on social media captured Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings’ early days as a young lady.

She had an Afro and rocked a white mini outfit which undoubtedly showed she enjoyed life.

Years after, she has not changed much from her looks and size even as a septuagenarian.

Another photo saw her pose with a lady in a matching outfit and hair ribbon, beaning with smiles.

Watch the photos below: