Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has named her outstanding Ghanaian women in politics.

According to the former First Lady, these are people worth emulating if anybody wants to succeed in the political sphere.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GhOne TV, she mentioned her daughter, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, who is the Korley Klottey Member Parliament (MP).

Mrs Rawlings also mentioned the Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is MP for Ablekuma West.

However, she indicated the list is endless, adding that there are more outstanding women.

Giving her reasons for the two names that came up, she said: “If you want to be in politics they can help you. For Zanetor, she has the passion to get things done and done right.”

She added: “The lady in communications, Ursula also has the energy and forthright to get things done.”