The flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of stealing her manifesto ideas.

According to the former First Lady, the ideas in the NDC’s manifesto for the 2020 election were her contents for the 2016 election.

She disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based GhOne TV. She said the ideas were as a result of her desire to champion skills training and development.

“Now I can see that though I was condemned in 2016 about skill development and skill training, about making salt, other people have stolen the idea and put it in their manifesto,” she said.

However, fast forward to the 2020 election, the same party she said condemned her for preaching that agenda is also towing that line.



“I’ve heard it from former President Mahama saying we can now make salt and skill training and skill development is the best, they were insulting me about it but I said it is key to a country’s development.

“It’s key because you can’t have 12 million people going to school and all becoming graduates. Every nation needs categorisation of specific duties,” she noted.