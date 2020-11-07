An Obuasi-based up-and-coming artiste, known as El Diva, has revealed how her love for Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has influenced her to take after him.



Despite her love for dancehall music, she seeks to be outstanding, hence comes with a different branding and a combined genre.



El Diva is determined to take Ghana to the world with Reggae Dancehall and Afrobeat as an amazing talent with a fantastic sense of fashion.



She is a 21-year-old student of Samboakye Senior High School, who moved into the musical world at age 17.

The issues of the people around El Diva inspire the content of her songs. She, thus, produces songs that are not only good for the ears but fill the vessels of a broken being.

El Diva



Dressing for good impressions in the public is taken out of her dictionary as she only dresses to fit her own sultan to boost her comfort.



Her style is to inspire others to be the better version of themselves to boost their self-confidence and moral in beating their own records.