Celebrated Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has asked his fans not to feel pressured to get him an award that he’s been shortlisted for.

His request to comes on the back of the announcement of his nomination in this year’s Youth Excellence Awards.

Even though his fans are poised to vote massively to ensure his victory, the musician has advised his fans to hold their peace and save their little tokens for Christmas.

To him, being nominated alongside four of Ghana’s “giants” in the Youth Leader of the Year category is in itself a great honour.

According to Stonebwoy, being shortlisted among the likes of Pastor Brian Amoateng, Farouk Khailann, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, Nana Kwame Bediako, and Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is enough hence he does not need to win necessarily.