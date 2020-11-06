Ghanaian Afrobeats star, Kelvyn Boy, is currently topping the trends on Twitter a few hours after he released his latest Black Star album featuring threads of stars across the continent.
Social media users have lauded the album, labelling it as a world-class album with dope features that gives listeners the urge to play back-to-back.
Musicians Kojo Funds, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP, Medikal, Twitch4eva, and OV formed part of the creatives who touched on the Black Star album teemed with the high-life-Afrobeats rhythm.
READ ALSO:
Meanwhile, Suzz Blaqq, Samini, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Rocky Dawuni, Black Prophet, Efya, Haidara and Myx Quest weren’t left out of the album that has so far garnered almost 2 million views since its inception on streaming platform, Audiomack.
Premiering the album on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he told Merqury Quaye “this is one of the best albums I have worked on so far and my fans will love it to the max.”
I chose Gyedu-Blay Ambulley for “Watch Nobody” because I wanted to remind people that Highlife is our root, he added.
Stream the album below:
Meanwhile, fans who have listened to the album keep on sharing their views on Twitter.
Check out some of them below: