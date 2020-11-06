Ghanaian Afrobeats star, Kelvyn Boy, is currently topping the trends on Twitter a few hours after he released his latest Black Star album featuring threads of stars across the continent.

Social media users have lauded the album, labelling it as a world-class album with dope features that gives listeners the urge to play back-to-back.

Musicians Kojo Funds, Kofi Mole, Quamina MP, Medikal, Twitch4eva, and OV formed part of the creatives who touched on the Black Star album teemed with the high-life-Afrobeats rhythm.

Kelvyn Boy shares photo of himself and music legend Gyedu-Blay Ambulley few days to the release of his Black Star music album

Meanwhile, Suzz Blaqq, Samini, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Rocky Dawuni, Black Prophet, Efya, Haidara and Myx Quest weren’t left out of the album that has so far garnered almost 2 million views since its inception on streaming platform, Audiomack.

Premiering the album on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he told Merqury Quaye “this is one of the best albums I have worked on so far and my fans will love it to the max.”

I chose Gyedu-Blay Ambulley for “Watch Nobody” because I wanted to remind people that Highlife is our root, he added.

Stream the album below:

Meanwhile, fans who have listened to the album keep on sharing their views on Twitter.

Check out some of them below:

@kelvynboymusic_ gave a different vibe from the usual people were expecting. That is a simple sign of class, a good example that class is permanent!#BlackStarAlbum pic.twitter.com/dC1YZsqG2V — Ato Forson_Worldwide 🌎 📸 (@AtoOwu) November 6, 2020

Kelvyn boy is A National asset🇬🇭❤..Top guy giving us madd songs..The #BlackStarAlbum is 10/10🔥❤ — Mr Asabere ❤🇬🇭 (@AsabereRoland) November 6, 2020

I can’t wait for y’all to hear the song I did with @kelvynboymusic_ on #BlackStarAlbum Absolutely A Classic 🔥🐉 See you Tonight 🖤 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) October 29, 2020