Afrobeats musician, Kelvyn Boy, has invited the world to witness what he does best aside singing, which is enjoying the company of his two daughters.

His first daughter, Blessing Brown has turned four today, and was celebrated with a plush birthday party.

Musician Kelvynboy’s first daughter, Blessing Brown’s fourth birthday

A photo, which was taken at the ceremony, saw the ‘Na You’ hitmaker in the company of his daughter who was dressed in a fancy doll gown.

Musician Kelvyn Boy’s first daughter

Behind them was a backdrop decorated with balloons and the inscription “happy birthday 4”.

Musician Kelvynboy’s first daughter, Blessing Brown

Kelvyn Boy’s love for his daughter is evident in a tattoo of Blessing he has inscribed on his left arm.