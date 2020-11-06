Kelvin Odartei, the Junior High School (JHS) graduate who became an internet sensation for manufacturing his own car from scraps has been honoured.

His work was recognized at the just-ended Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) with a plaque and citation.

Kelvin Odartei and Clemento Suarez at YPYC

He was among the 10 high profile personalities slated to receive honorary awards in diverse areas at the 11th edition of the Young Professionals Role Model (YPRM).

Taking to social media to celebrate his win, Kelvin prayed for support to execute his remaining project ahead and materialize his dream of building an aircraft.

Kelvin Odartei and Dele Momodu

I want to say a very big thk u to the organizers of YPYC for recognising my good works and for awarding me. I am extremely honored to be receiving such an important award (Young Promising Role Model star). I am earnestly grateful for the recognition of my work, I hope and pray for your support so that i can execute de remaining project ahead and bring it to a reality, thk u all for the support and God bless us.