Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) has released the final list of honourary award nominees for the prestigious Young Professionals Role Model (YPRM) award.

A total of 18 persons are expected to be honoured at the Afric Role Model Awards slated for October 1, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The awards night will also commemorate the 12th YPYC-MTN Pulse Transform Africa Conference.

Awards will be given in categories including but not limited to the Africa Role Model in Entrepreneurship Development, Africa Role Model in Business Excellence, Africa Role Model in Journalism and Media Excellence.

Others are Africa Role Model Professional Leadership and Community Service, Africa Role Model in Youth Service and Capacity Building, and the coveted Overall Africa Role Model Male, Female and Organisation.

Announcing the nominees in Accra, an elated YPYC President, Andy Osei Okrah, said the “award scheme managers had worked diligently since the last event, overhauling and rebranding the scheme to reflect continental values and qualities of awardees.

“Our focus is to give the awards a continental character and project the competencies of the awardees as fit for any global purpose,” he added.

YPYC, he said, is transcending national barriers to recognise talents and brains in a grand design to use the scheme as a launchpad to foster continental unity, enhance economic development and curb brain drain, in the short-to-medium term.

The statement concluded the choice of Statesman, and the current Secretary-General of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Nations, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, both as Guest of Honour and Nominee, signals the dawn of an expanded YPYC determined to galvanise talents and boost professionalism among the youth on the continent.