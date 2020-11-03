Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) has released the final list of the honorary award nominees for the prestigious Young Professionals Role Model (YPRM) award.

These are YPYC`s Role Models Most Distinguished Transformational Leaders in the public and corporate world. They are elite listing of achievers, change makers, influential and inspiring leaders.

It is a non-competitive, honorary award given to deserving individuals and statesmen that YPYC emulate their leadership qualities and serve as role models to our generation.

These honorary nominees in addition to 10 competitive categories covering over 30 coveted awards, earmarked to be handed out to deserving individuals and blue-chip companies. Nominees will emerge as overall Gold or Silver or Bronze category.

YPYC President, Andy Osei Okrah, announcing the Honorary Nominees in Accra, said the 2020 edition is unique because the search for Role Models went beyond Ghana to other Africa countries. The Nominees are the following:

Young Professional Role Model Lifetime Achievement Award

Sir Dr. Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, Running Mate

Chief Dr. Dele Momodu, Chairman, Ovation Media Group

Young Professional Role Model in Business Excellence

Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Founder & President, Angel Group of Companies

Young Professional Role Model in Public Service Leadership

Late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Fmr. CEO, Forestry Commission (Posthumous)

Young Professional Role Model in Religious Leadership

Rev Dr. Selaise Agyinasare, Resident Pastor, Perez Chapel International

Young Professional Role Model inPolitics

Hon Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Spokesperson/Fmr. Deputy Minister of Transport

Young Professional Role Model inLeadership

Hon Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

Young Professional Role Model in Women Executive Leadership

Patricia Obo Nai, CEO Vodafone Gh

Young Promising Star Role Model

Kelvin Odartei, JHS 17 Old Boy Local Car Manufacturer

Thepresentation of awards will be done during the 11thMTN Pulse Transform Summit at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday November 04 2020 at 10:00am.

Mr.Okrah used the statement to announce MTN as partners of this year’s YoungProfessionals TransformationalLeadership Conference.

YPYC President Andy Okrah, noted that the “collaboration reflects the projection of the two corporate entities, for an all- inclusive nationwide drive to re-kindle the spirit of giving to secure the future of the youth “.

Commenting on the conference , Mr. Noel Kojo Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer for MTN, commended the work being done by YPYC to promote professional excellence among the youth and also recognize the achievement of young professionals.

He indicated that MTN has the development of the youth at heart and therefore supports and initiates programs aimed at harnessing their potentials and preparing them to excel in their fields of endeavor.

As a telecommunications company, he said, “MTN has designed services such as the MTN Pulse App which provides the youth with a myriad of voice and data packages that makes it easier for them to connect with friends, family and business associates at minimal cost.”

Mr. Ganson urged all young professionals to download the MTN Pulse app from the Play Store and App Store to enjoy the latest deals in e-commerce, news stories and rewards from MTN.