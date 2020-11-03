There was tension at W.B.M. Zion Senior High School (AMEZSS) at Akyem Old Tafo in the Eastern region after a teacher allegedly flogged two students mercilessly for laughing at him.

The two students were allegedly lashed by the teacher resulting in severe injuries to one of them, a form two General Arts student named Patrick Frimpong.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday, October 29 around 10:00 pm but the video about the incident leaked on Saturday, October 31.

It was not clear why the male boarding students were callously whipped by the teacher but according to one of the victims, the teacher accused them of making a mockery of him.

“We were laughing over some fond memories as boys but all of a sudden the teacher, who was passing by, said we were laughing at him. Then he called us and started lashing the two of us by heart all over our bodies,” the victims narrated.

After the act, the teacher reportedly sacked the two students from the boarding house on the fateful night.

Relatives of the students on Monday stormed the school to demand answers from the school authorities. They threatened to report the incident to the Police for the arrest of the teacher.

The incident sparked anger among the student body with some threatening to cause commotion in the school to express their discontent.

According to them, they were fed up with the maltreatment of male students in the boarding house by the teacher.

Meanwhile, Assembly Member for Old Tafo Akyem-Ahenebronum electoral area, Abdul Sarpong, said the Unit committee in the area will send a petition to the school and Ghana Education Service to demand an investigation.

He said the teacher has been accused by many students of inhumane treatment on campus.

Some old students were incensed over the incident and called for a full investigation.

The victim

Also, the Management of the School says a committee has been set up to investigate the incident.

The Headmaster of the school was in a crunch meeting with the Abuakwa North Municipal Education Director, Grace Owusu a, on the incident as at 2:40 pm Monday.