A total of 14 police officers, who died in the line of duty in 2019, were on Monday morning promoted posthumously.

From vehicular accident to drowning and stray bullet from a colleague, the 14 had their names engraved on a police cenotaph at the police training college at Tesano.

READ ALSO:

The service was graced by President Nana Akufo-Addo and senior officers.

Chaplain of the police service, ACP Very Rev. Fr. George Arthur, described them as heroes worthy of celebration.