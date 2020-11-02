Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman of the Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region, Simon Duodu, says it will be hypocritical on his part not to support President Nana Akufo-Addo’s bid for another term in office as several of his family members and relatives of fellow NDC members have benefitted from a number of policies implemented by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Mr Duodu made the statement when he joined the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on her tour of parts of the Central Region to canvass votes for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the up-coming December 7 elections.

“My nephews and nieces are benefitting from President Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School and the nurses are finally being employed after so many years at home; our sons and daughters who graduated from university and were sitting at home are benefiting from NABCO, there is now confidence that our NHIS cards will work when we go to the hospitals and ‘dumsor’ is no more. Why should I not support President Akufo-Addo for another term?” he asked.

The NDC Chairman also commended the NPP Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West and Deputy Minister for Communications, Nenyi George Kojo Andah, for the many development projects he has facilitated in the constituency since becoming their representative in Parliament.

NDC man defects to NPP Simon

The NDC Chairman, therefore, called on his fellow NDC members who have benefitted from the NPP’s many social intervention policies not shy away from reality but rather rally support and vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidates to consolidate their achievements.

As part of her tour, the First Lady paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Queen of Awutu at her Bawjiase Palace where she interacted with other queen mothers and widows in the community.

She also paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Budumburam, Nana Kojo Essel and his elders, visited the Budumburam and the Nyanyanor Kakraba Markets to interact with traders and later commissioned the Naase Okaikor (I) Community Library and Music Studio which was refurbished and equipped by Mr Andah.