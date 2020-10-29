Founder and President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has posed a question to political party members defecting to other parties prior to the 2020 elections.

With barely 40 days to election, the number of supposed defectors is shocking as some are supposedly defecting to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party.

The latest to join the ticket of the incumbent party is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa, Eric Kwesi Taylor, who announced his plans on Wednesday.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Cudjoe said he could not fathom why a party member will just defect to another party as it has been the case for some months now as the country gears up for the December polls.

These defections tend to make one party comfortable and another uncomfortable and probably depending on the person defecting, the feeling may be that of indifference.

Though the veracity of these defections is usually hard to ascertain, Mr Cudjoe wants to know what could motivate a person to defect to another political party.

He queried: Ah, what at all do defectors from one party to another get?