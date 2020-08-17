Deputy Auditor-Generals of the Audit Service are demanding for an unqualified apology from Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, for trying to tarnish their images.

The Deputy Auditor-Generals want a retraction of Mr Cudjoe’s claim that they are working to get the current Acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, out of office.

A press statement by the Deputy A-Gs said failure on the part of Mr Cudjoe to retract his claim and apologise will result in a legal action against him.

“Franklin Cudjo should retract his claim and render an unqualified apology to the Deputy Auditors-General and the Audit Service for throwing dust in the eyes of the public or we will consult our lawyers for legal advice,” the statement read.

According to the livid A-Gs, neither was a meeting held between them and the organization (IMANI Africa) nor the president, Mr Cudjoe.

“Mr Franklin Cudjoe, for the sake of his credibility and that of the institution he represents, should name the Deputy Auditors-Generals who attended the said meeting, the venue and time,” the statement read further.

The statement urged the general public to disregard the claim of Mr Cudjoe and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Mr Cudjoe, per the statement is quoted to have said, “I can tell you authoritatively that there are motions on the ground by some senior deputy auditor generals numbering about four or five, who are mooting for the idea that they want to pass a vote of no confidence in the acting auditor general.”