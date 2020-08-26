Founder and President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has described as wrong an assertion made by Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah.

Mr Cudjoe, reacting to Mr Oppong-Nkrumah’s reported statement that the views of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on a majoritarian partisan approval of any deal in parliament were not relevant, said he disagreed with the legislator.

The minister’s assertion comes on the back of concerns raised by some Ghanaians, CSOs and the media on the suspicious implementation of the Mineral Royalties Investment Act coupled with the creation of the Agyapa Royalties.

Oppong-Nkrumah effectively says when the government of Ghana secures a majoritarian partisan approval for any type of deal, the views of CSOs before or after do not matter. Sorry my bro, we CSOs respectfully disagree, he tweeted on Tuesday.

With the creation of Agyapa Royalties, the government will be able to swap future cash flows from mineral royalties for an immediate US$1 billion cash of which US$500 million will be ceded to government and the remaining used as investments by the company.