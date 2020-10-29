President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, today, Thursday, October 29, 2020, paid a courtesy call on The Multimedia Group Limited.

Mr Okraku, who was voted into office last year October, used the visit to create a bond between The Multimedia Group and the Ghana FA.

He interacted with top management of Ghana’s leading media firm on bilateral relations between the two.

Mr Okraku, a former journalist, paid a special visit to the Sports Desk of Multimedia Group, where he also interacted with the staff.

He was received by a delegation, led by Group Chief Operating Officer, Ken Ansah and Manager for Adom Cluster, Abdulai Awudu.

He was accompanied by some members of the Executive Council of the nation’s sports governing body.

