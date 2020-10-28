An aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa, Eric Kwesi Taylor, has defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Taylor says his decision is borne of his admiration for the NPP manifesto and the admirable campaign message delivered by his NPP counterpart.

The message which has won Mr Taylor over to the NPP was one delivered at a public meeting at Cocoase on 25th October 2020 by Adjei Domson, the NPP PC.

“As a citizen of Breman Asikuma, I felt that the message would go a long way to better the living standard of the community of which I belong.

“I also want to mention the calm attitude of the leadership of the NPP in the constituency as against the insulting and the engagement of thugs against me.

“In order to protect my life and that of my family, I have taken this bold decision to join this peaceful party (NPP),” Mr Taylor stated in a letter addressed to the NPP Constituency Chairman.