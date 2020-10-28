NDC chairman, 99 executives defect to NPP

Immediate-past National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Awutu Senya West, Simon Duodu and 99 branch executives have defected to New Parotitic Party.

The defectors say they were defecting over what they say is a quest for a party with better policies.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Duodu said the NDC party has never implemented a single social intervention programme to help ease unemployment rate since independence.

But, unlike every party in Ghana, NPP has made it a priority to implement policies that help ordinary citizens through their Members of Parliament.

He outlined the tarring of roads, free education, tiling of markets, among others as the reason the NPP should reign in the constituency.

Comparing the achievements of former NDC MP and Minister to incumbent MP and Deputy Minister, the executives believe the latter is worth applauding.

Also, a former assemblyman and Area Council chairman of the NDC, Kwabena Ofori appealed to all NDC members in the Awutu Senya West Constituency to ‘see the light’ and join them to call for development.

He asked for an end to the one-term syndrome, saying any vote in opposition to incumbent MP, Nenyi George Andah will “retrogress the progress of Awutu Senya”.

Mr Andah himself urged the defected NDC members to work hard to retain the seat for “the winning team”.