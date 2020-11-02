The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has hinted she is expecting a baby.

During a campaign tour in her constituency, she promised Dome market women a victory baby ahead of the December polls.

“As you are aware, every four years, I come to you in my jeans, t-shirt, and sneakers but this year, I have come to you in a big dress, which certainly should tell you something. I promise you all a victory baby,” she revealed.

The MP organised a breast cancer screening exercise for the women. A similar exercise was also held at Abokobi and Kwabenya-Atomic markets as well as Haatso Maternity Clinic over the weekend.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP, who is also Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, urged the women to do regular breast screening to prevent cancer.

She took the opportunity to canvass for votes for the December crucial elections.

“I am pleading with you to give Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and myself four more years to complete the good work we have started for you. The President is doing great things for this country and deserves four more years to do more for you,” she said.

Given the work done by the Akufo-Addo government in its first-term, she was confident of a landslide victory.

She also urged the women to give the government four more years to complete the good works they are doing in Ghana and Dome-Kwabenya in particular.

“This market is at the heart of my agenda and I hope that you will give me four more years to turn Dome Market into a beautiful and conducive market place,” she added.

She is campaigning to be elected into office for a third term after landslide victories in the 2012 and 2016 elections.

About 174,000 registered in the Dome-Kwabenya and both National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party are hoping to win the seat.