The Ministry of the Interior has announced that Farmers’ Day on Friday, November 6, 2020 is not a public holiday.

The public is, therefore, informed and must observe it as such. However, December 4, 2020, remains a public holiday.

Below is the full statement:

The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 6th November, 2020 is NOT a Public Holiday even though the National Farmers’ Day will be observed on that day.

However, Friday, 4th December, 2020, which marks Farmers’ Day, remains a Statutory Public Holiday and would be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed

AMBROSE DERY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR

Issued in Accra this Monday, 2nd November, 2020