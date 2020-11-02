Ace Ghanaian music producer, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo, known popularly as Goodies, says his desire to return to music production reignited after he witnessed the grand finale of the maiden edition of Adom TV‘s Nsoromma music reality show.

According to him, he was convinced by a salient voice he heard when he booked a seat at the National Theatre auditorium to resume music production.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s weekend entertainment show dubbed Tête-a-Tête, Goodies said Kuami Eugene’s performance at the Nsoromma finale urged him to form a new digital platform, Goodies and Friends to get back in business.

The Chief Executive Officer of Goodies Music went on a break from music production after he was convicted and sentenced to a 13-year imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court for possessing 80 pellets of cocaine.

He was, however, released in 2014 after serving six years of his incarceration.

