The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has announced that it will conduct a mass burial for some 49 unclaimed bodies.

The Hospital in a public notice published in the Daily Graphic said the bodies which have been in its mortuary for over nine months will be buried if they remain unclaimed three weeks after the announcement.

The notice signed by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Emmanuel K. Srofenyoh said “Families members of the deceased persons to contact the hospital mortuary officials to claim the bodies of their relatives for burial with immediate effect.

“The hospital and its environmental units, together with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly will arrange a mass burial for all bodies if they remain unclaimed three weeks after this public announcement”.

See the names of the 49 unclaimed bodies marked for mass burial below;