Rapper Sarkodie has released a new song to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 elections.

The musician was vibrant during the erstwhile Mahama administration where he voiced out on the economy through his songs.

However, in his latest Happy Day song, which is garnering numbers on YouTube and featuring the ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo over other political parties.

According to him, the Free Senior High School policy and “constant” electricity flow that has been implemented by the incumbent are enough for him to support the NPP.

If I talked complained about ‘Dumsor’ and I also hit on inflation but today if there is electricity and my kids will go to school free, then Nana ‘toaso’ (Nana continue).

Watching the video, Sarkodie donned a blue shirt and white trousers matching the colours of the NPP.

The climax of the song had one of the famous slogans of the Elephant party – The Battle is still the Lords.

Kuami Eugene, meanwhile, killed the chorus of the song cementing the fact that he holds the key as he was adjudged Artiste of the Year at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

