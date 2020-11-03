Dancehall artiste, Samini, has revealed he will vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo to retain power in 2021.

The ‘My Own’ hitmaker took to Twitter to announce his support for President Akufo-Addo’s bid to be elected for a second term on December 7.

Samini, in his post, wrote he was choosing to vote for a leader he believes has a “hopeful” future for the country.

“These are challenging times for the world. My Voice, My Vote will support Leadership that has empathy and serves to create a hopeful future for the next generation,” he said.

Samini also shared photo of some school kids in President Akufo-Addo’s frame referencing the government’s Free Senior High School policy.

These are challenging times for the world. My Voice, My Vote will support Leadership that has empathy and serves to create a hopeful future for the next generation #kpoyaka pic.twitter.com/hCHZsaN8aH — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 2, 2020

Samini is not the only celebrity to declare his support for a political party ahead of the 2020 general election.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, on numerous occasions has praised the work government has done in its four in power.

He followed his praise with a call for Ghanaians to retain President Akufo-Addo so he could continue his works.

Gospel Singer Empress Gifty has also been seen campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) alongside her husband, Hopeson Adorye, NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpong Katamanso.

Rex Omar and MzBel have also been vocal about their support for the opposition National Democratic Congress.