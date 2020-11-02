The die-hard fan of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale who abandoned his passengers to meet him is still in a celebratory mood after he got the million-dollar opportunity of hugging the artiste.

As readers may recall, last week, the trotro driver, disembarked his passengers, paid them off after hearing Shatta Wale was in the studios of Hitz FM.

The middle-aged man run into the studios shirtless, exposing a huge tattoo of Shatta; a gesture that left the latter in tears.

However, the fan is still not done showcasing his love for the Shatta Movement (SM) boss as he gives a free ride today.

The 12-hour gift, runs from 6am to 6pm, only beneficial for commuters who use the Accra Central to Newtown route.

That aside, the driver wore a two-piece outfit with the SM logo embroidered in its front and a cap to match.

His commercial bus, with registration number AS 6740 Y, also had a huge banner of Shatta Wale with the “free ride” inscription boldly written above it.

Watch video below: