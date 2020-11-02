Two siblings have died with many injured after bees attacked residents at Awutu Kwame Whettey in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The two girls; Esi Anobia, 13, and Akua Hannah aged 3, met their demise in a forest where they were collecting firewood for sale.

Mother of the deceased, who was in the forest with them, told Adom News in the course of their work, they noticed the bees coming their way.

Getting face-to-face with death, Dorah Quaye said she run and left her children behind, in attempts to call for quick help.

Upon returning, three other adults and many children had been attacked, but unfortunately her children were unresponsive.

Three people are still in critical condition and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital while 10 others are in stable condition.