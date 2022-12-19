One person is said to be in critical condition while others have sustained various degrees of injuries after bees invaded and attacked the St Francis Hospital at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend.

A young woman only identified as Nafisah who was at the facility to visit a relative is said to have been beaten to pulp in the attack.

The Assin Fosu Municipal Fire Officer, DO3 Paul Tawiah, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Alfred Amoh.

He narrated the bees invaded the entrance of the hospital, holding scores hostage as nobody could enter or exit the facility.

He revealed there was a honey cub on the tree which they suspect attracted the bees but cannot immediately state what caused them to spread.

DO3 Tawiah said a crew was dispatched to the scene in good time and by means of appropriate protection, they managed to bring the situation under control.

Play the audio above: