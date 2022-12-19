“Tell the world I’m back, let’s go,” is Davido’s message to his fans after he announced his comeback with one of the best performances at the FIFA World Cup fan festival.

After months of going on a hiatus over his son, Ifeanyi’s demise, Davido is back to business; booking shows and delivering spectacular performances.

A message from Davido 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/aOMSTZyKZ1 — The NATIVE (@NativeMag) December 18, 2022

His most recent was on the giant stage at the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar before nearly 89,000 fans, one of the most memorable performances in his career.

Davido, who was one of three artistes behind the FIFA World Cup soundtrack, performed moments before the kick-off of the final match between Argentina and France.

👑 @davido 🌎.. We are so happy to see and watch you perform 💙🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/xEvc93Qx9x — DJ Neptune #Greatness (@deejayneptune) December 18, 2022

Along with Trinidad Cardona and Aisha, O.B.O, as he is otherwise known, performed the official World Cup soundtrack “Hayya Hayya”.

Netizens have reacted to his performance, describing him as an African treasure and the perfect representation of the Nigeria.

His performance has excited his die-hard fans who couldn’t help but inundate social media with short clips of his performance.