A serial thief was forced to return money he stole from a mobile money vendor after he was arrested by a swarm of bees.

The bizarre incident is said to have occurred at Apac municipality in Uganda.

According to reports, the suspect snatched the money from the MoMo vendor at his shop. The victim reported the matter to the police to no avail.

The vendor hired the services of a witch-doctor to help him retrieve the money.

The next morning, the suspect brought himself to the scene with part of the exhibits in his hands begging for mercy.

In a video shared on Facebook, the bees were at the back of the suspect making it difficult for him to move.

Police were informed in a timely manner and the suspect was rescued by the police to avoid mob action.

The woes of the thief, who was losing consciousness, deepened when the witch-doctor told the police it will take time for him to perform his rituals.

Watch video below: