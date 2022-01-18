One person has been hospitalised after being attacked by a swarm of bees at Awutu JeiKrodua in the Awutu Senya West District.

Reports from Adom News explained that all activities in the township have come to a standstill due to the bee invasion.

Majority of the residents have remained indoors to avoid being attacked by the bees.

They are pleading with the authorities to help curb the issue so they can continue with their daily activities.

Speaking with Adom News, one witness revealed that the aged man, who was brutalised by the bees, has been transferred to Bawjiase Polyclinic to receive treatment due to the severity of the bee stings.

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, some motorcyclists explained that the situation is difficult for them to use the road as they are unable to continue their journey.

“The bees have occupied the area so we are unable to use the road,” one cyclist said.