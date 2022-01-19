Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, believes Andre Ayew’s sending off was a harsh decision by the referee.

With the Black Stars surprisingly down by one goal, Andre slid in for a rebound after Salim Ben Boina spilled a shot by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Despite making contact with the ball first, the Al Sadd forward’s momentum carried him into the goalkeeper’s arm.

While Bonia was being treated and eventually substituted, the referee was advised to review the incident and after a review by the Video Assistant Referee, the Ghana captain was sent off.

Gyan, speaking after the game, described the referee’s call as harsh, stating that his former national teammate only had eyes for the ball when he slid in.

“It was a harsh decision by the referee,” Gyan said on SuperSport TV.

“He [Andre Ayew] was sliding in, he was trying to score. He got the ball first but unfortunately, he collided with the goalkeeper’s hand,” he added.

Milovan Rajevac and his charges were beaten 3-2 by Comoros in their final group game on Tuesday.

Ghana exited the tournament without a win after three matches played. The Black Stars finished at the 4th position in Group C.

This is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have failed to qualify from the group phase of the AFCON.