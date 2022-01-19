A female Laboratory Technician has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly administering drugs to cause an abortion on a 17-year-old girl at Abeka.



Susan Owusu, 36, has been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime to wit abortion.



The court presided over Mrs Patricia Amponsah preserved Susan’s plea and remanded her into custody pending further investigations into the matter.



The victim is currently on admission at the Police Hospital



She is expected to reappear on January 24.



Meanwhile, Mallam Mohammed, the victim’s boyfriend, and an accomplice are at large.



Mohammed is also being held over a charge of conspiracy.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire prayed the court to reserve Susan’s plea as the Police would need about a week to conclude their investigations.



Susan’s lawyer however prayed the court to admit his client to bail as the accused had cooperated with the Police adding that the fact that the case was before the court meant that the Police had completed investigations.



Mohammed is said to have bought some drugs to the victim (name withheld) to terminate the pregnancy of the victim.



Mohammed took the victim to a clinic at Abeka on January 7, this year at about 5:00 pm and Susan who was manning the clinic gave the victim three drugs to be taken at dawn to terminate the pregnancy.



The victim took the drugs, and she began to bleed and in the process, the fetus dropped.



The matter was reported to the Police and Susan was arrested.

