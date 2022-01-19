The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has welcomed a number of pupils who were entering school for the first time under what is popularly called ‘My First Day at School’.

The Deputy Minister was at the Sakumono School Complex 1&2 where he met the new pupils and welcomed them to school.

His presence was to inspire the young ones on their magnificent first step in their educational journey.

The Minister took the opportunity to urge parents to take full advantage of Free education from KG to SHS to enroll every child of school-going age in school.

“No child must be left behind on the basis of gender, disability or economic status,” he told advised parents.

The Deputy Minister was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West, Anna Addo as well as the Regional Director of Education for Greater Accra, Mrs Monica Ankrah.

Together, they shared various parcels including stationery and hand sanitizers among the new pupils.

Throughout the country, hundreds of thousands of new pupils were ushered into various schools when public basic schools reopened for the start of the 2022 academic year.

According to the Deputy Minister, the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 4 is on course as the quality of basic education in public schools is on the rise.

“We shall strive to do more and ensure improved human capital index and put Ghana on the path of rapid socioeconomic development through quality, relevant and equitable education for all.

Below are some photos of the visit: