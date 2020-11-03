Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, says he would have interrogated National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama over the Airbus scandal if not for the upcoming elections.

Mr Amidu says the former President, who is seeking re-election, is the infamous ‘Government Official 1’ whose “brother is Samuel Adam Mahama”.

These statements form part of a risk assessment report the Office of the Special Prosecutor submitted to the government on the Agyapa Royalties Agreement.

Mr Amidu went beyond the Agyapa deal to give an update on some of the key cases his office has been investigating.

Mr Amidu said his probe has so far revealed that three blood brothers engaged in forgery and deceived a public officer to obtain a passport for Mr Mahama.

He went on to explain why he has not interrogated the NDC candidate.

“The only reason the former President has not been invited for interrogation is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana and prudence dictated that the Interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.

“The former president has also not offered to make any voluntary statement to this office,” Mr Amidu said in the statement.