Legendary Highlife musician, Nana Okyeredom Abrantie Amakye Dede, has taken to social media to flaunt his adorable daughter.

Amakye Dede for short, as he is widely known, took to Instagram to share a video of the young lady thrilling patrons at a concert with a spectacular performance.

He identified the daughter as Jenessa Amakye, who was the lead singer of a female dominated band.

He noted that Miss Amakye is also a great musician.

ALSO READ:

“From my own beautiful daughter who’s also a great #musician 🙏🏾 please follow her on @jxnxssaa #musicislife,” he captioned.

Watch the video below: