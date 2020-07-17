Deputy Information Minister, Pius Hadzide has urged former President, John Mahama to take advantage of the ongoing Airbus scandal probe, to respond to allegations that he is ‘Government official 1’ as mentioned in the scandal.

According to Mr. Hadzide, the ongoing probe offers the NDC’s presidential candidate the best opportunity to speak to the specifics of the allegations.

“I have listened to a lot of narratives that seek to suggest that he [Mahama] is ‘Government official 1’. If he’s not, why is he silent?” he said Friday on Prime Morning.

His comments come after the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former President John Dramani Mahama’s brother and four others over their alleged involvement in the Airbus bribery scandal.

Samuel Adam Foster is being sought for allegedly accepting bribe to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.

Although the allegations have been dismissed by the NDC who have accused the current government of using this to discredit former President John Mahama, Mr. Hadzide believes that this latest development presents Mr Mahama with an opportunity to speak up if indeed he is not ‘Government Official 1’ as mentioned in the scandal.

“Why are they running away from the investigation? This story broke long ago and I find Mr. John Dramani Mahama’s prolonged silence on this matter rather insulting to the integrity and intelligence of Ghanaians who entrusted in him the machinery of state,” he said.