Two Electoral Commission Officers from the Savannah Region are currently in the grips of police in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The culprits, Mumuni Abilla Yussif; 26, and Mohammad Yushaw Kongsoha; 32, were arrested on Friday morning for registering 12 individuals in their private homes at the Northern Region.

EC officers arrested

READ ALSO:

Narrating what led to the arrest, the Northern Regional Crime Officer Kwabena Otuo Acheampong said the police acted when it received intelligence that Mumuni, a data entry clerk at Kpanshegu Registration cluster in the North East Gonja district of the Savannah region was registering people at his home at Vitttin in Tamale Metropolis.

A subsequent search in Mununi’s room recovered one Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit.

EC officers arrested

He indicated that further investigation led to the arrest of Mohammad, a registration officer at Kpanshegu registration cluster.

“The two suspects are currently in the custody of the police and are assisting with investigation,” he said.

EC officers arrested

Mr Otuo Acheampong further revealed that at the time of the arrest of two, 12 persons including 10 males and two females had been registered, at Vittin, which is not a designated registration center.

He added that the two will be charged with the appropriate offences and put before court.