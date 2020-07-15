The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on a manhunt for some Electoral Commission (EC) officials they claim are padding figures in strongholds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The party claims the so-called officials are currently plying their “illegal trade” at the national headquarters of the Commission.

Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

His comment follows an admission by the EC about an over-computation of figures of registrants from two districts in the Ashanti region.

Regional Director, Benjamin Bannor Bio, blamed the development on the failure of the electoral officers to report daily rather than accumulated figures.

He, however, denied the anomaly was due to a plot to rig the elections in favour of the ruling NPP.

But Mr Nketia said the exposé is divine intervention which has exposed the intent of the current officials of the EC.

“A similar thing happened in 2008 and this is a replay of it. It is a grand scheme,” he opined.

He noted that the claim of over-computation is just an afterthought after the EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensah and his people have been caught red-handed.

“What do you mean by miscalculation; where did Jean Mensah get those figures she was announcing in Accra?” he quizzed.

Ironically, the NDC scribe, popularly known as General Mosquito, alleged that some figures from its stronghold like Oti region have been reduced and they are working to rectify it.

He said the party has officially written to the EC about the concerns and want those involved punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

General Mosquito said he feels vindicated after he was lampooned for claiming the Jean Mensah-led EC wants to rig the December general election.