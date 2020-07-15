A man has suffered penile fracture while engaging in rigorous sex with his partner in a hotel.

A Nigerian medical personnel, @OlumideAdeuyi, who shared graphic photos of the fractured penis online, said the man was ”pounding vigorously” when he hit the ”Mons Pubis”, a part of the female vaginal anatomy, resulting in his penis fracturing.

It happened around 5:am Sunday in a nearby hotel. The guy was pounding away vigorously. In a bid 2 give d hardest and strongest thrust from a little distance outside the box, he crashed his penis on the mons pubis. The next thing he heard was a sound kam, the penis was bent, he said.

Popular Nigerian medical doctor and social media influencer, @DrOlufunmilayo took time to explain how penile fracture can happen to a man and the aftereffect of such an accident:

While we are all laughing, This is really a serious emergency. The guy will actually hear kpauuuu like a fanbelt cuts suddenly. And what happens is similar. The expanded tissues under the erect penis skin suddenly tear due to the rough sex. Very painful. Like breaking a bone.

And as I said an emergency surgery has to be done immediately. If nothing is done: That penis can be permanently deformed, the man may never get an erection again or struggle to get it, he may never be able to have sex and to urinate can become a problem.