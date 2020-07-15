Hours after reports of her marriage being on the verge of collapse, actress Bibi Bright has deleted all the photos of her husband from her social media pages.

Her action comes as a surprise to many because in 2018 when she was tying the knot with her Akwasi Boateng, she said he is the first faithful man I have ever dated.

Several rumours claim Bibi caught her husband in bed with another actress and that may account for her decision to erase all memories shared with him.

Last week, the actress posted a photo, making it clear that she was ready to make some major changes in her life.

It is unclear if she was subtly confirming the rumours but a source close to her said all efforts to bring them back together is proving difficult.