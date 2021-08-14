Actress Bibi Bright has recounted how she was almost shot dead in the head by her boyfriend.

According to her, the incident occurred seven years ago when the boyfriend started to play around with his gun at home.

Gripped with fear, she

explained all her numerous pleas for the man to take the gun off her head proved futile.

She narrated the man told her there was no bullet in it, hence no need to be afraid but before she knew it, the gun went off.

…I am in my man’s house and he is flexing with his gun ‘registered’, he jokingly pointed the gun to my head and I remember shouting that he should take it away from my head cs I don’t trust my house people, he kept laughing at how I am scared of guns, he took the bullet case out and pointed it at my head again.

I kept telling him to please take it away from my head then he said ‘don’t worry it has no bullet in it, see, then the gun went off !! Just a few inches from my ear.! Apparently, a bullet moved up before he moved the bullet case!

In what came as a miracle, she escaped death by a couple of inches while the shot fired rendered her deaf, and she couldn’t even hear herself scream despite the high tone with which she did.

His friends rushed to the room screaming wondering why the gun had gone off. I sat on the floor and WEPT!! I remember He was also crying but at that point, I didn’t care what he was feeling because all that was playing in my head was the pastors’ prayer for me.

From that day onwards, I changed my mindset about Jehovah God, my heart turned towards Him and I have never looked back again.

The actress took to her Instagram page to recount the incident as she shares a throwback photo, stating that would have been her last.

Fans and followers, who have been left in shock and are yet to come to terms with the narration, cannot help but continue to thank God for her life.

