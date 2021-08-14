Ghanaian-United Kingdom based gospel musician, Isaac Akonnor Akoto, has finally premiered his latest jamming gospel song dubbed ‘His Word is Yea and Amen’.

The song, produced by Lafta Music and mastered Two Bars, sets a tone that will forever linger in the memory of first-time listeners.

Since its release, ‘His Word is Yea and Amen’, preaching about God’s power to deliver and bless believers on time, has garnered enough numbers to make waves on social media.

My God never fails, he doesn’t disappoint… God is not a man… he promises and delivers in his own appointed time and tide, part of his lyrics said.

In an interview, he said: The song was inspired by the Holy Spirit through the Word of God at 2 Corinthians 2:10 which lets us understand that whatever God has said about us will come to pass.

Meanwhile, Mr Akoto, aside his music career, is a professional accountant but loves to sing to exalt God.

MORE:

He is equally gifted with the ability to play several musical instruments whereas the gospel singer also operates under his own record label called Holy Spirit Inspired.

Mr Akoto writes and produces his own songs, adding that he also fellowships with Word of Light International Ministries and is a member of the Voices of Light.

Talking about his discography, he said he has seven singles namely; I am a child of God; Bow before the Throne of Grace; Prayer is our Weapon; My Altar of Prayer; Aseda; Great I am, and the recently released His Word is Yea and Amen.

Isaac holds an MBA degree with The South Wales University and is a product of the University of Ghana Business School.

With the name Isaac Akonnor Akoto, followers can subscribe to or follow him on all digital platforms including YouTube, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, Soundtrack and Audiomack.

Check out the music video for His Word is Yea and Amen song below: