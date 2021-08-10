Entertainers Jackie Appiah and Asamoah Gyan have attracted stares to their corner after a photo of them together went viral.

Actress Appiah dribbled her way into the arms of the former Black Stars captain while they were shooting a commercial.

In the photos, the bubbly actress was captured hugging one hand of Gyan, while resting her head on his shoulders.

Gyan, who seemed to love the gesture, could be seen shinning as he looks at his partner in admiration.

Fans, who came across the photo, said they fit like a pair, with some congratulating them in advance.