Police at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region have arrested one Timothy Dampare and Richard Nimo in connection with the death of one Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei.

Mr Dampare was arrested because his name was on the suicide note the deceased left behind before taking her life while Mr Nimo is the Manager of Misiho Hotel, located at Akwasiho, near Nkawkaw.

ALSO READ: Another Police officer found dead in hotel room, leaves ‘suicide’ note

Police say madam Adjei was at the Misiho Hotel for a short stay after she had locked up Mr Dampare in her room and left in his Hyundai Elantra.

It was after her lifeless body was found at the hotel that the Police had to visit her house where they met Mr Dampare locked in the house.

Also found at the Balcony of the house was a copy of the suicide note which was left on the balcony of the house by madam Adjei.

Preliminary investigations by the Police also revealed that calls were placed to the mobile phone of the deceased and the call was picked up by a strange man who claimed he had taken possession of a Hyundai Elantra because she could not pay him an amount of GHC 28,000 owed him.