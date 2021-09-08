Actress Bibi Bright has told an emotional tale of the turmoil she faced during her pregnancy and how Rev. Owusu Bempah appeared in her dreams.

The actress, who previously stated she almost died during childbirth, has opened up on fresh details of how she and her baby were saved after Rev. Bempah appeared in her dreams.

Though not a Christian but a religious person, she disclosed that she tested God to reveal himself to her through testimony, the only proof she said she needed to join Christianity.

She received a sign of the presence of God through her pregnancy after a revelation was made to her that she would not live long enough to welcome her third baby.

The revelation was made by Rev. Bempah when he visited her in her dreams and ordered her to come to look for him in the physical realm.

Narrating what Rev. Bempah did to her in her dreams in an interview with Franky 5 during the This Is Gospel show, the mother-of-three said:

“I had a dream and I saw Rev. Owusu Bempah asking me to come to look for him. I remember he took off my wristwatch, took off his, and put his watch on my hand.

“The first time he appeared in my dream was on Thursday but I couldn’t hear what he was saying. He appeared again on Saturday and this time I heard him saying I should come to look for him and I told him I haven’t taken my shower and he said it doesn’t matter, come and look for me.”

As scared as she was, she said she visited Rev. Bempah’s church with the aim of having a tete-a-tete with him, but he was not reachable.

She said her faith made her take a seat at the back row during the Sunday church service, and that was where she had her deliverance.

“I went to his church. After he was done preaching, he was just walking through the crowd. He looked at me, went back, looked at me again, went back; the third time, he looked at me and asked what dream I’ve had about him.

“He called me, I told him the dream and he said God loves me but I’m very stubborn. He told me my time is up; it is not a plot of anyone, but just my destiny to die young.

“The man has piercing eyes so I couldn’t look at him directly, I kept looking away. He ordered me to look straight into his eyes. He prayed fervently for me after he said God has permitted him to deliver me.”

Despite experiencing some situations that seemed as though she will come face to face with death, she sailed through, with the help of her mother and doctors.

“I couldn’t walk for three days, I was in town when it happened. They had to carry me like a bag of rice. All the doctor could tell me was the child had moved but I had spoken to Rev. Owusu Bempah and he had said nothing would happen to me. I actually gave birth with my mother lying on top of me,” she said.