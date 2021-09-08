Former President John Mahama says he will not retract his ‘Do or Die affairs’ comment he made on Tuesday at Techiman describing it as an idiomatic expression.

According to him, his comment was directed at National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who would be expected to discharge their duties at the polling stations.

He said the NDC would not have to go to the Supreme Court when the next elections are stolen again but will ensure the right thing is done at the polling station.

He was speaking on Moonlite FM in Sunyani.

Mr Mahama, speaking on Akina FM in the Bono Region where he is currently on a ‘Thank You Tour,’ said the main opposition NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling station level to guard their votes.

The comments have attracted condemnation from those that are interpreting the term to mean ‘violence’ will be employed.

The 2020 NDC flagbearer, Mr Mahama is in the Bono regional capital, Sunyani as part of his Thank You tour.

He is expected to meet the Clergy, the regional House of Chiefs, the Regional Chief Imam, and the party members later in the day.

He is accompanied by the 2020 running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the party’s General Secretary, Aseidu Nketiah, Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Members of Parliament, other national, regional, and constituency executives.

READ ALSO: