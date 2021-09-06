Ghana has been ranked as the second-highest country when it comes to the watching of porn by the adult content site, PornHub.

The site’s ranking also shows that Ghana’s West African neighbours, Nigeria lead in the rankings when it comes to porn watching.

The West African countries took the topmost positions after PornHub did a ranking of where most of their viewership comes from around the world.

Ghana, arguably tagged as the most religious country, if not a Christian country, has surprisingly been ranked as one of the top countries where its citizens are seriously in love with pornographic movies, pictures and skits.

The world-leading pornographic company PornHub has released a list of viewers and subscribers from Top 25 countries across the globe that patronize their products.

And interestingly, Ghana has ranked second ahead of United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and many developed countries.

Shockingly, Nigeria came first on this tall list and Kenya took the third position.

North African countries Egypt and Morocco where about 90 percent of their citizens are Muslims came fourth and fifth respectively to complete the Top Five.

The visitors, according to PornHub, search for Big Beautiful Women (BBW) where plus-size ladies are observed having women in the list.

Below is the ranking:

The Top 25 ranked countries

